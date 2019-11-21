Timing Device Co. Debuts With $56M Pillsbury-Led IPO

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- SiTime, a timing device company that counts Apple as a major customer, started trading Thursday after raising $55.9 million in an initial public offering steered by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. California-based SiTime Corp. priced 4.3 million shares at $13 each, the bottom of its expected range of $13 to $15, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SiTime makes silicon microelectromechanical system timing products, which the company touts as being superior to quartz products in terms of size, performance and reliability. One of its main end customers is Apple Inc., which contributed to almost a third of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS