JPMorgan Faces Discrmination Suit From UK Funds Worker

Law360, London (November 21, 2019, 7:14 PM GMT) -- A former employee at JPMorgan's asset management division accused the bank of harassment and racial discrimination at a London employment tribunal Thursday, saying an allegedly less-qualified white colleague won a promotion over him. Claimant Bakar Ahmedou, who represented himself, claimed in a witness statement to the tribunal that he was fired in August after two years of work at the company following a JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd. internal investigation of his claims of harassment and racism. Ahmedou, who worked as an associate with the exchange-traded funds business, said he was told his termination was the result of an “irretrievable breakdown in...

