House Committee Subpoenas DHS Head For Southern Border Info

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EST) -- Chad Wolf, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new acting secretary, was subpoenaed by a House committee to produce documents pertaining to the treatment of migrants apprehended at the southwest border. The House Committee on Homeland Security issued the subpoena ordering Wolf to appear before them on Dec. 11, and said in a Wednesday letter addressed to Wolf that three prior written requests for information since January have been ignored. The committee is seeking information related to the separation of children from their families and DHS' practice of restricting the number of asylum seekers at ports of entry in a process...

