Appeals Court Wrongly Nixed $21M Award, Pa. Justices Told

Law360, Harrisburg (November 21, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- A state appeals court improperly acted as a "super trial court" when it unilaterally upended factual findings that led a trial judge to impose $21 million in damages in a bad faith case against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., the Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard during oral arguments on Thursday. Kenneth Behrend, an attorney with Behrend Law Group LLC representing Nationwide policyholders Daniel and Sheryl Berg, told the justices during a hearing in Harrisburg that the state’s Superior Court deviated from the accepted practice of checking the evidentiary record for evidence supporting the trial judge’s finding. Instead, Behrend said, the three-judge panel had...

