Pa. Justices Split On Disbarring Atty For Fling With Client

Law360, Harrisburg (November 21, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area attorney who struck up a sexual relationship and engaged in improper financial dealings with a client came under scrutiny before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday as the justices, while clearly united in their disapproval of the conduct, appeared split on whether or not he should be disbarred. Even as she noted his “horrendously bad” conduct, Justice Christine Donohue questioned the Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s contention that Chester County attorney Jonathan Altman should be stripped of his law license after more than four decades of blemishless legal work. “Does he get any credit for 42 years of practice without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS