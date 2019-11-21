Pa. Justices Cast Doubt On Bias Claims Against Judiciary

Law360, Harrisburg (November 21, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- Members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court cast doubt on an ex-Lehigh County probation officer’s bid to bring statutory anti-discrimination claims against his erstwhile employer as the justices suggested during oral arguments on Thursday that the judiciary’s internal procedures were sufficient to address allegations of bias. Michael Renner is looking to upend a decision from the state’s Commonwealth Court finding that sovereign immunity barred claims he brought under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act alleging he was fired from his job in a discriminatory fashion after taking time off to deal with a serious medical condition. But members of the Supreme Court appeared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS