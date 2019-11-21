5th Circ. Declines to Revive Baker Hughes' Deduction Bid

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday declined to revive Texas oil company Baker Hughes' claim for a tax deduction on $52 million it gave to a Russian subsidiary facing liquidation, finding the cash wasn't bad debt but instead a capital contribution. A three-judge panel affirmed a Texas federal judge's June 2018 ruling that rejected Baker Hughes Inc.'s claim for an income tax deduction on $52 million in cash that BJ Services Co. gave to a Russian subsidiary in 2008. The panel found that the transaction involved a contribution to capital without a repayment obligation on the subsidiary's part, thus failing to create bad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS