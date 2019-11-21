Senate Bill Would Require That C-Band Proceeds Go To US

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy has filed legislation to ensure that only the Federal Communications Commission, not private satellite operators, auctions off parts of the C-band for next-generation wireless deployment and that the proceeds go to U.S. taxpayers and boost rural broadband. Kennedy's bill, introduced Wednesday, would serve as an insurance policy to make sure that the FCC honors a promise by agency Chairman Ajit Pai to conduct a government-run auction of the airwaves. Kennedy introduced the Clearing Broad Airwaves for New Deployment, or C-Band, Act in the run-up to an appropriations hearing Thursday to plumb the details of FCC spectrum auction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS