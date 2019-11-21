Monsanto Can't Ditch LA County's PCB Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (November 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- Bayer AG’s Monsanto Co. and other companies cannot escape Los Angeles County’s bid to recoup costs from the cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyls, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the companies’ argument that the allegations are too old. At a short hearing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu denied a bid to dismiss L.A. County’s lawsuit against Pfizer unit Pharmacia LLC, known as "Old Monsanto" — which made PCBs up until the 1970s for use by the electrical industry and others — Bayer AG-owned Monsanto Co., and Solutia Inc., rejecting the companies’ argument that the county’s claims come...

