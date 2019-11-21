Pelosi Casts Doubt On Holding NAFTA 2.0 Vote This Year

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- Congress may be out of time to hold a vote on the Trump administration's renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement before the end of the year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday, adding more uncertainty to the future of the accord. Just last week, Pelosi said a deal with the Trump administration to smooth over House Democrats' concerns with the NAFTA rewrite was "imminent." But the speaker acknowledged that the ongoing negotiations and the legwork still to do after an agreement is struck are making quick ratification less likely. "I'm not even sure if we came to an agreement today...

