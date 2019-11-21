Ex-Baltimore Mayor Cops To Kids' Book Scheme, Tax Dodging

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pled guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion on Thursday, a day after prosecutors accused her of bilking the city and customers by overselling and underdelivering her "Healthy Holly" children's books and of hiding the revenue on tax returns. Pugh, the city's mayor from 2016 until earlier this year, saw an 11-count indictment unsealed on Wednesday. But she had already signed a plea deal on Tuesday, the day before, court documents show. She pled guilty on Thursday before U.S. Judge Deborah K. Chasanow. Pugh admitted she had schemed to keep books that were purchased for the Baltimore...

