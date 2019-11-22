UP Must Rehire Worker Who Pooped On Train Connector

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- A Union Pacific worker fired after defecating on a train car connector and telling his boss he'd left him a "present" can get his job back, a federal judge has ruled, despite expressing bewilderment at an arbitration finding that the bizarre conduct didn't justify flushing the employee out of the workforce. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher on Thursday granted the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division union summary judgment, upholding an arbitration board's finding that Union Pacific had to reinstate engineer Matthew Lebsack. The judge said the board's decision could only be done away with under a narrow set...

