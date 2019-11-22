DC Circ. Dubious Of Trump Hotel Unfair Competition Suit

Law360, Washington (November 22, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit appeared unlikely to revive an unfair competition suit lodged against President Donald Trump and his Washington, D.C., hotel and bar operation housed in the Old Post Office building, arguing that they were not convinced the allegations amount to an unlawful act under D.C. law. During an hour-long hearing Friday, U.S. Circuit Judges Merrick Garland, Thomas Griffith and Stephen Williams sharply challenged Cork Wine Bar attorney’s request to revive the dismissed case in D.C. Superior Court, where it was initially filed, or to certify the claims against Trump and his Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS