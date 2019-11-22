Don't Miss It: Fried Frank, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Fried Frank and Skadden. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Fried Frank, Weil Help Launch Biz for Professional Athletes Private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners is teaming with the National Football League Players Association and the Major League Baseball Players Association to form a company that will help athletes manage and commercialize their name, image and likeness rights, the companies said Nov. 18 in an agreement formed by Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP...

