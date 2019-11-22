FaegreBD Steers Manufacturer's $340M Towing Biz Buy

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- Recreational vehicle components company Lippert Components will acquire towing products company CURT Group in a roughly $340 million deal steered by Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, Lippert's parent company said Friday. Lippert Components Inc. will pay for the transaction using cash on hand and debt, LCI Industries' announcement said. The deal is expected to help diversity LCI's operations and expand on its aftermarket business segment, according to the announcement. Indiana-based LCI supplies components to the recreational vehicle industry and other transportation industries such as boats, trains and manufactured homes, according to its website. LCI sells components to equipment manufacturers and also reaches...

