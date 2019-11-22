PE Firm Sweetens $3.9B Anixter Take-Private Deal

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:54 PM EST) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice agreed Friday to shell out another $100 million in cash to take Anixter private and shortened the network and security solutions company’s go-shop period, paving the way for a buyout now valued at $3.9 billion. The increased deal terms will now see Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC pay $82.50 per Anixter International Inc. share in cash, up from the $81 per share in cash agreed to in October as part of the original transaction terms, according to a statement. The go-shop period for Chicago-based Anixter, which lets the company look for a superior buyout offer, will now...

