Vinson-Led Commercial REIT Nabs $143M In IPO

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Alpine, steered by Vinson & Elkins LLP, kicked off trading Friday after raising $142.5 million in an initial public offering that priced on the low end of the range. Daytona, Florida-based Alpine Income Property Trust Inc., which invests in office and retail properties, priced 7.5 million shares at $19 each, the bottom of its expected range of $19 to $21. The REIT stands to raise another $21.37 million if the underwriters fully exercise their right to buy 1.125 million shares in the offering. Alpine is trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PINE, where its shares...

