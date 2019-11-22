Avenue Stores Consents To Converting Case To Ch. 7

Law360, Wilmington (November 22, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retailer Avenue Stores Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it has agreed with the Office of the U.S. Trustee and its unsecured creditors to convert its Chapter 11 cases to liquidation proceedings under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Andrew L. Magaziner of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said Avenue Stores had filed the consensual proposed order converting the cases late Thursday and had only appeared Friday to inform the court of a procedural issue regarding credit card payments. There was a hiccup in switching credit card depositary accounts from...

