Destination Maternity’s Ch. 11 Financing OK'd In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (November 22, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge granted approval Friday for retailer Destination Maternity Corp.'s continued use of cash collateral in its Chapter 11 after a deal was struck with unsecured creditors and landlords on financing details, including rental payments. At a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon signed off on the financing order as Destination Maternity continues to seek a buyer for its assets. The hearing was paused for a time so the parties could address concerns raised by the judge about certain rental payments being made. After much back and forth, Destination Maternity, its lenders and landlords agreed...

