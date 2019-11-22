EBSA Says It Recovered $2.6B For Benefit Plans In 2019

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration announced it has recovered $2.57 billion for employee benefit plans and their participants in fiscal year 2019, a whopping 60% increase from last year driven by an agency initiative to locate retirement plan participants who haven’t been receiving benefits. The EBSA recovered this $2.57 billion through a variety of tactics, among them enforcement actions, an informal complaint resolution process and a voluntary fiduciary correction program that the Trump administration is planning to expand, according to a report released Thursday. Enforcement actions scared up the majority of the money — $2.02 billion —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS