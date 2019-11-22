PTAB Still Can't Ax Wireless Patent Claim, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly invalidated a claim in an IPR Licensing Inc. wireless communications patent for the second time, the Federal Circuit said Friday. When evaluating the claim, the PTAB was required to consider whether the patent was obvious based on the grounds it originally instituted, the Federal Circuit said. Instead, it found the claim obvious based on an alternative ground, which isn’t allowed, the panel said. “To hold otherwise would allow the board’s final written decision to rest on arguments that a patent owner has no ability to rebut or anticipate,” the opinion states. In 2015, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS