Sony Agrees To Clear Up Controller Policy Amid French Probe

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- Sony has agreed to establish a clear set of standards for outside companies to make licensed PlayStation 4 controllers after French regulators raised competition concerns with the popular console maker’s failure to lay out a transparent policy. With the commitment, made public by France's Autorité de la Concurrence on Friday, Sony aims to allay the antitrust watchdog’s concerns with the PlayStation 4 controller market in France. Regulators found that Sony combats the usage of counterfeit controllers by rolling out updates that alter the way they function, but the console maker doesn’t give third-party controller manufacturers any clear way to get their...

