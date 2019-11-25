New DOJ Memos Restrict Help For Migrant Kids In Court

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:21 PM EST) -- A pair of recent policy memos issued by the U.S. Department of Justice places more limits on legal service providers offering assistance to unaccompanied migrant children — who are not guaranteed attorneys — raising due process concerns among observers and advocates. James McHenry, the director of the DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review — which houses the immigration courts — said in a Thursday memo that attorneys or others serving in the role of “friend of the court,” who can assist unaccompanied minors without fully representing them, may not appear in immigration court as an advocate for kids. In another memo released a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS