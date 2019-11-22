2nd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Target Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to revive a former Target worker's suit claiming she was harassed by her former supervisor and that she was fired for complaining, finding she failed to prove the retail giant's argument that she was canned for having marijuana at work was merely pretext. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court order dismissing Nicole Jones' suit, which made claims of retaliation and hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The panel rejected her argument that her immediate supervisor was trying to frame her by planting the drugs, calling that accusation a "bald...

