Fed. Circ. Reverses Cisco, Others' PTAB Win On TQ Delta IP

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday reversed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two patents on high-speed transmission technology challenged by telecom companies and cable providers, finding they were not supported by substantial evidence. The appeals court, in a 2-1 precedential opinion, said the PTAB's October 2017 decisions in inter partes review, finding Cisco and other companies had shown the patents are obvious, relied on unsupported and conclusory statements from Cisco's expert. "Because the board's obviousness determinations are not supported by substantial evidence, we reverse the board's decisions on that ground," the Federal Circuit wrote. TQ Delta filed a series of...

