IV Says Capital One Can’t Redo Fed. Circ. Antitrust Decision

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Capital One knew the risks of getting its antitrust claims against Intellectual Ventures blocked and took its chances anyway, the patent licensing firm told the Federal Circuit while arguing against reconsideration of a panel decision holding that the bank's Maryland allegations had already been rejected by a Virginia federal judge. IV, a major patent licensing company that owns more than 70,000 patents, argued Thursday that issue preclusion was a known possible outcome of Capital One’s decision to abandon an appeal to revive its claims in Virginia and instead pursue them in Maryland federal court. “Now that the risk has come to fruition,...

