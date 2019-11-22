Senior DHS Cyber Official Jeanette Manfra To Step Down

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- Jeanette Manfra, who served as a key liaison between the government and private sector from her post at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency, will step down at the end of the year. Manfra, who has served in various roles for the department for the past decade, was most recently assistant director for cybersecurity and communications at DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was set up last year to respond to cyberthreats to American infrastructure and supply chains, including by protecting U.S. elections from interference. "This is not an easy decision, as it’s been one of my greatest...

