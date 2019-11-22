California Revokes Cannabis Co.'s Licenses After Raid

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control announced it has revoked the state commercial cannabis licenses it issued to Vertical Bliss Inc., also known as KushyPunch, after seizing nearly $21 million in illegal cannabis products at an unlicensed location. The bureau said in Thursday’s announcement that it received a complaint about cannabis activity, which prompted regulators to search the unlicensed location in Los Angeles and seize the products, including 7,200 illegal vape cartridges. The bureau revoked the license for that premises once it discovered Vertical Bliss’ connection to the location, according to the announcement. Last week, DOI-CEU served a search warrant on “Kushy...

