Telemed Startup Says Crypto Fraud Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- A blockchain-based telemedicine platform urged a California federal judge Thursday to dismiss a case brought by its investors so that it may push the fraud claims to arbitration, arguing both sides agreed in their contract to arbitrate any disputes. MedCredits Inc. told the court that even if claims brought by Crypto Asset Fund LLC can’t be forced into arbitration, they should be dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction and insufficiently detailed arguments. Crypto Asset Fund and its principals, Timothy Enneking and Kyle Chaykowski, claim that MedCredits and its executives swindled them out of more than $1 million by not providing the promised...

