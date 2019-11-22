Boeing Rips Union's 'Implausible' Suit Against NLRB

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- Boeing asked for a green light Friday to intervene in a union’s lawsuit targeting the National Labor Relations Board’s decision to block a splinter group of mechanics at a South Carolina plant from organizing, calling the challenge to the agency’s authority “extremely implausible.” Attempts by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ to organize about 180 workers separately from others on the 787 Dreamliner assembly line, which the NLRB shut down in September, involve Boeing at every turn and warrant its intervention in the suit, the company said in the motion. “While the premise of the lawsuit is extremely implausible,...

