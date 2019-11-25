Chinese And German Beer Kegs Tapped For New Duties

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has cleared the way for new duties on beer kegs from China and Germany after finding that the imports are threatening the business of U.S. keg producers. The U.S. Department of Commerce ruled last month that the refillable stainless steel kegs from China and Germany, used to hold, transport and dispense beer, wine and other liquids, had been unfairly traded, and the duties will now take effect after the commission's determination Friday that the imports are hurting U.S. production. “As a result of the USITC’s affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue anti-dumping duty orders on imports of...

