Mexican Tomato Deal Remains Intact Following ITC Vote

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- An agreement that sets minimum prices on Mexican tomatoes and subjects them to tougher border inspections will remain in place after the U.S. International Trade Commission found Friday the imported tomatoes pose a threat to U.S. producers. The ITC’s 4-0 vote closes the book on an investigation of Mexican tomatoes that first began in 1996. An agreement between Mexican growers and the U.S. Department of Commerce suspended the probe in September, but Florida growers moved to restart it last month, prompting Commerce to rule that the tomatoes have been dumped on the U.S. market. Under normal circumstances, the ITC’s vote on...

