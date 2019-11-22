Calif. Pot Markup Will Rise On New Year's Day, Tax Dept. Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- California’s markup on cannabis products will rise to 80% from 60% starting Jan. 1, 2020, the state’s Department of Tax and Fee Administration said Thursday. The tax administration sets the markup rate between the wholesale cost and the retail selling price of cannabis every six months, according to a statement. It said the new rate was determined “after analyzing thousands of transactions” in the state’s Cannabis Track and Trace system, which records the inventory and movement of cannabis products. The Golden State’s cultivation tax rates — which apply to cannabis that a cultivator sells to a manufacturer or distributor — will also...

