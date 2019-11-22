Law360's Pro Say: A Law School By Any Other Name

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania faced mass backlash from alumni last week after announcing it would rebrand its law school from "Penn Law" to "Carey Law" following a huge donation. The school is now backtracking, but why did this strike such a nerve? Law360's Pennsylvania reporter Matt Fair joins the Pro Say podcast this week to break it all down. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 130: A Law School By Any Other Name Your...

