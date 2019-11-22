Manufacturer Gets FLSA Suit Over Worker Prep Time Trimmed

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has trimmed a lawsuit by unionized workers at a specialty metals company claiming it violated federal labor law by failing to pay them for the time spent changing into protective clothing, saying the collective bargaining agreement doesn't cover the activity. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan on Thursday tossed one of the two Fair Labor Standards Act claims against Allegheny Technologies Inc., saying the workers, who are represented by the United Steelworkers, didn't start their shifts until they got to their workstations and that the collective bargaining agreement defined "donning" of the protective wear as noncompensable....

