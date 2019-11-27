DOJ Calls 'Cut!' On Film Studio Restraints

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 11:52 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division announced in November it will scrap longstanding court mandates that forced some of the largest film studios to sell their theaters and put restrictions on the way they book films. The DOJ said the orders are no longer necessary, citing changes in the industry and in the way Americans consume entertainment. Although some say lifting the restrictions will have little practical impact in the remade entertainment landscape, others say the deregulatory move will make it even harder for independent theaters to compete against powerful corporate-owned multiplex chains. Here, Law360 looks at why the DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS