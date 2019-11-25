Justices Pause House Panel’s Trump Records Subpoena

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- A House committee must wait to enforce a subpoena on President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm seeking eight years of his business records, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday, allowing Trump's attorneys to file a petition to the high court. Trump's attorneys will have until Dec. 5 to file a petition to the Supreme Court. If their appeal is granted, the pause on the subpoena will continue until the high court makes its judgment. If the petition is denied, the stay on the D.C. Circuit's mandate will terminate immediately. The attorneys asked the Supreme Court this month to pause the D.C. Circuit's...

