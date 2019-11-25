Photog Accuses Prince's Estate Of Copyright Infringement

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:05 PM EST) -- A photographer who worked closely with Prince says the late artist’s estate has been using her photography without permission, prioritizing “corporate interests over artists’ rights, in direct contravention of Prince’s well-known principles and legacy,” according to a suit filed Friday. Since his death in April 2016, Prince’s estate has been using photos taken by Madison Dube — without her authorization — in advertising and merchandising, including in promoting digital releases of Prince’s music, Dube said in her complaint lodged in California federal court. Photographer Madison Dube alleges Prince's estate has been using her photography without her permission in promoting the posthumous album...

