11th Circ. Says Arbitration Fee Clause Violates FLSA

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 2:35 PM EST) -- A clause in a Florida pest-control company’s employment agreement requiring each side to cover their own attorney fees in arbitration can’t be enforced because it conflicts with a Fair Labor Standards Act provision that allows workers who win suits to recoup legal costs, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday. A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court’s finding that the attorney fee and cost provisions in the arbitration pact contained in employee commission agreements allegedly signed by a trio of PIP Inc. technicians weren’t enforceable. The panel said that under the FLSA, workers are allowed to collect attorney fees and expenses as...

