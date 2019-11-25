Calif. Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Trump Tax Return Disclosure Suits

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:41 PM EST) -- California has asked the Ninth Circuit to dismiss lawsuits challenging its law requiring President Donald Trump and other candidates to submit tax returns before they appear on state primary ballots, saying they are moot because state justices invalidated the law. Secretary of State Alex Padilla asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to dismiss the appeals against S.B. 27 and direct a lower court to dismiss five underlying lawsuits, following the California Supreme Court's decision that the law restricts California's open primary system in violation of the state constitution. As the law was unenforceable because it violated the state constitution, the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS