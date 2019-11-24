​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Paul Weiss, S&C Shape $9.7B Novartis Deal For NJ Drugmaker

Law360 (November 24, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has agreed to pay $9.7 billion to pick up New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company The Medicines Co., the companies said Sunday, in a transaction guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Paul Weiss. The deal, rumored last week, adds to Novartis’ portfolio the company behind inclisiran, a drug candidate that lowers cholesterol and showed promise in recent Phase III trials, according to a statement. Patients would need to receive inclisiran vaccinations twice a year, and the companies believe it could be administered as part of routine visits to the doctor. The Medicines Co. plans to file regulatory submissions for...

