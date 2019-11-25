Qatar PM Wanted To Be Barclays' 'Special Gulf Guy,' Jury Told

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 7:37 PM GMT) -- The former prime minister of Qatar wanted to be Barclays' "special Gulf guy" in the bank's financial crisis-era fundraising and was against other Middle Eastern investors participating, a London jury heard during testimony from the bank's rainmaker in the region on Monday. Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani, Qatar's former prime minister and ex-head of the country's sovereign wealth fund, did not want other regional countries involved in Barclays' emergency £11 billion ($14.2 billion) cash call, Roger Jenkins, the bank's "gatekeeper" to its Middle East clients, wrote in a 2008 email to a colleague. "We were trying to build a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS