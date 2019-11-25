Skadden, Sullivan & Cromwell Lead $16.2B Tiffany Takeover

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:14 AM EST) -- French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH said Monday it won over American jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. with a sweetened $16.2 billion takeover bid, in an all-cash deal shaped by Skadden and Sullivan & Cromwell. The acquisition by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA comes after the companies confirmed in October that LVMH had lobbed a $14.2 billion cash offer at New York-based Tiffany and that the fine jewelry retailer’s board was preparing to review the offer. The deal price calls for each Tiffany share to be swapped for $135 in cash apiece, up from the $120 in cash offered last month. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS