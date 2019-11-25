Davis Polk, Wachtell Steer $26B Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:08 AM EST) -- Charles Schwab, led by Davis Polk, unveiled plans Monday to snap up Wachtell-led TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion all-stock deal. Charles Schwab unveiled plans Monday to buy TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion all-stock deal. (Getty) The deal, which follows media rumors last week that The Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. were nearing a tie-up, is expected to give Charles Schwab greater scale and bolster the investing and trading experience of the combined company’s customers, according to a statement. “With this transaction, we will capitalize on the unique opportunity to build a firm with the soul of...

