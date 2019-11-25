Uber Loses London License Over 14,000 Uninsured Trips

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 2:02 PM GMT) -- Uber London lost its license to operate in the British capital on Monday after the city’s transport authority found that more than 14,000 trips had been made with uninsured drivers so far this year. Transport for London said it had identified a “pattern of failures” by Uber London Ltd. that had placed passenger safety at risk. The authority granted the ride-hailing service a license in September to operate in London for two months while it investigated. But TfL said on Monday that it will not issue the company with a new private hire operator’s license. “It is unacceptable that Uber has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS