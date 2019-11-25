CFIUS Report Shows Trump Admin's Push To Curb Risky M&A

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- The latest annual report released by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States reflects a steep increase in notices and abandoned deals, highlighting how the national security-focused interagency committee has ramped up under the Trump administration. The unclassified version of the report, which covers the 2016 and 2017 calendar years, was released Friday. It provides a rare glimpse into matters being fielded by CFIUS, which reviews certain inbound transactions for national security risks, and how review activity has evolved in recent years. The last report was released in 2017, and covered the 2015 calendar year. The latest report shows...

