AI Co. Investor Says Founder Skimmed Assets, Nuked Critics

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (November 25, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- An investor in augmented intelligence company MondoBrain Inc. accused its founder Monday of skimming company assets and setting up deals that benefited him personally, with critics subjected to “nuclear” retaliation, during arguments in Delaware Chancery Court over blocking the conduct. The comments were among allegations of wrongdoing that flew in both directions during the proceeding before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, in a dispute pitting MondoBrain investor and President Noreen Harrington against Augustin Huret, French founder and majority shareholder of the business. MondoBrain developed and markets programs for problem-solving and data analysis based on the blending of A.I. with human and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS