Ferring, Blackstone Ink $570M Bladder Cancer Therapy Deal

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- Blackstone Life Sciences and Ferring Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that they teamed up to invest $570 million into a new Ferring subsidiary devoted to an experimental bladder cancer therapy. The life sciences business of The Blackstone Group LP committed to a $400 million investment in the new company, FerGene. Swiss drug company Ferring will contribute up to $170 million. The funds will go toward developing and commercializing an experimental gene therapy to treat bladder cancer. FerGene will hold the marketing authorization of the new therapy once it receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, Blackstone said. Treatment for unresponsive, non-muscle-invasive bladder...

