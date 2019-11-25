Considerations For Structuring Sustainability-Linked Loans

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- Sustainability-themed debt instruments represent one response of the financial community to the need to channel capital toward facilitating a carbon transition. Since green bonds debuted in 2012, the types and numbers of these instruments have grown. Sustainability-linked loans are one of the newest entrants to the market, first appearing in April 2017 with a loan to Royal Philips NV. They have become mainstream following the publication of the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles[1] in March by the respective loan industry bodies in the U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific: the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, the Loan Market Association, and the Asia Pacific Loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS