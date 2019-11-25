Justices Skip Suit Against Ad Site Where Shooter Bought Gun

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case that sought to hold an online gun marketplace liable for a mass shooting in Wisconsin, leaving the state high court’s decision to toss the lawsuit as the final word on the matter. In a one-line order, the justices denied a petition by Yasmeen Daniel, the daughter of a victim, asking them to consider whether the Communications Decency Act shielded firearms classified advertising site Armslist LLC from liability for a listing that allegedly enabled the gunman to purchase a weapon illegally. “Review is warranted because the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s interpretation...

